Markerstudy-bound Hughes posts stable turnover and profit for 2023

Northern Ireland-based broker Hughes, currently in a sales process to Markerstudy Group, maintained post-tax profit at £2m in 2023 with turnover consistent of more than £13m.

The sale to Markerstudy, which is going through the necessary approval process, was announced this July.

This acquisition will not only strengthen our capabilities but also enhance our ability to provide innovative, competitive and comprehensive insurance solutions.

A filing at Companies House for Hughes Insurance Services has now revealed 2023’s profit of £2.07m was inline with the £2.05m achieved the year before.

Turnover of £13.68m was fractionally down on the £13.71m delivered in 2022.

