Rawlinson promoted as Donaldson exits Markerstudy for Ardonagh

Markerstudy Distribution CEO Ian Donaldson has left to rejoin Ardonagh with Emma Rawlinson promoted as his successor, eight months after the £1.2bn personal lines acquisition completed.

Last year, Markerstudy paid £820m for Ardonagh’s Atlanta Group in a deal that went through on 31 May. Ardonagh also kept a 23% stake in the new combined entity that transacts £3bn of gross written premium annually, employing 7,300 people.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, after the creation of the business, ex-Ardonagh Retail CEO Donaldson set out his top team in August.

Markerstudy Distribution CEO