Rawlinson promoted as Donaldson exits Markerstudy for Ardonagh

Ian Donaldson, CEO of Autonet and Carole Nash
Markerstudy Distribution CEO Ian Donaldson has left to rejoin Ardonagh with Emma Rawlinson promoted as his successor, eight months after the £1.2bn personal lines acquisition completed.

Last year, Markerstudy paid £820m for Ardonagh’s Atlanta Group in a deal that went through on 31 May. Ardonagh also kept a 23% stake in the new combined entity that transacts £3bn of gross written premium annually, employing 7,300 people.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, after the creation of the business, ex-Ardonagh Retail CEO Donaldson set out his top team in August.

