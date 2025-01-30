Insurance Age

Marsh revenue rises 8% in 2024

Marsh has again posted an 8% annual revenue rise, with the total reaching $12.54bn (£10.06bn) in 2024.

The jump followed an identical year-on-year hike in 2023, when the result stood at $11.38bn.

In the EMEA unit, revenue was also up 8% to $3.53bn. The global giant did not provide a breakdown of UK numbers.

The EMEA figure did not feature any impact from acquisitions or disposals.

UK deal pause

Earlier this month, Insurance Age analysed Marsh taking a pause on UK broker buying, questioning what it might do in 2025.

