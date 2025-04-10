Axa committed to regional PL market – intermediary director Matt Field

Matt Field, director of intermediary at Axa retail, has told Insurance Age the insurer is “committed” to the regional intermediary market, and is focusing on sustainable growth.

“It’s important for regional brokers to see a company of Axa’s status, stability and financial reputation in the [intermediated personal lines] marketplace and looking to grow and work with them,” Field, pictured, observed.

Axa Retail works with around 1400 brokers, a mix of the regionals, networks, and national global players. Field doesn’t have a number in mind for how many brokers the insurer would like to add.

“It’s more about finding brokers that are willing to grow and are looking to do the