People Moves 7 – 11 April 2025
Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.
Featured: Markel, BMS, MS Amlin, and Howden
Markel makes key hires
Markel has appointed three hirings to the southern region and another three to north of England.
Chris Dunn has joined as development underwriter in South West England and South Wales, Elaine Holland as South business development manager and James Fone starting as South key account director.
Dunn has over 15 years of PI experience and was most recently a senior trading underwriter at RSA. Holland is a client relations and strategic
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Allianz launches solar inspection service
Allianz Engineering has launched an inspection service for solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, aimed at businesses and industrial sites.
Brokers appetite for AI growing but split on automated vs in person underwriting
More than four out of five brokers said they would be interested or very interested in enhancing their operations with digital or automated processes, an increase of 15% since 2022, according to research by Aviva.
Axa committed to regional PL market – intermediary director Matt Field
Matt Field, director of intermediary at Axa retail, has told Insurance Age the insurer is “committed” to the regional intermediary market, and is focusing on sustainable growth.
Clear buys London-based broker
Clear Group has added London-based broker Moore Robinson to its UK retail arm.
Covea returns to profit as GWP drops
Covea Insurance has reported profit after tax of £32.9m, swinging out of the red, for the year ended 31 December 2024.
Newbie News: Taurus Risk
Thomas Beckett, co-founder of Taurus Risk, tells Insurance Age how he started the business and how he aims to grow the broker and find its niche.
Biba launches MGA capacity guide
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a guide to help its members access the capacity of managing general agents, in response to member demand.
Ex-Zurich/RSA CEO Lewis appointed MGA chair
Managing general agent Arkel has appointed former Zurich and RSA CEO Steve Lewis as chairman, effective immediately.