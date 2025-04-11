People Moves 7 – 11 April 2025

Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.

Featured: Markel, BMS, MS Amlin, and Howden

Markel makes key hires

Markel has appointed three hirings to the southern region and another three to north of England.

Chris Dunn has joined as development underwriter in South West England and South Wales, Elaine Holland as South business development manager and James Fone starting as South key account director.

Dunn has over 15 years of PI experience and was most recently a senior trading underwriter at RSA. Holland is a client relations and strategic