Insurance Age

People Moves 7 – 11 April 2025

people and processes
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.

Featured: Markel, BMS, MS Amlin, and Howden

Markel makes key hires

Markel has appointed three hirings to the southern region and another three to north of England.

Chris Dunn has joined as development underwriter in South West England and South Wales, Elaine Holland as South business development manager and James Fone starting as South key account director.

Dunn has over 15 years of PI experience and was most recently a senior trading underwriter at RSA. Holland is a client relations and strategic

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Newbie News: Taurus Risk

Thomas Beckett, co-founder of Taurus Risk, tells Insurance Age how he started the business and how he aims to grow the broker and find its niche.

Biba launches MGA capacity guide

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a guide to help its members access the capacity of managing general agents, in response to member demand.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: