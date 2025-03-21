People Moves: 17 – 21 March 2025

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Momentum, Markel, Aurora, Close Brothers Premium Finance, Volt Underwriting, Marsh, Tokio Marine HCC International and Consilium.

Momentum adds Adey as FD

Appointed representatives network Momentum Broker Solutions has recruited John Adey as financial director.

With over 20 years of experience in finance and insurance, Adey has held senior financial leadership roles, including FD at Erskine Murray.

Adey said: “Being locally based and in the insurance sector, it’s difficult not to know