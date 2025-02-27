Marshberry: US consolidators bypassing UK for Euro deals as targets dry up

Acquisitive US brokers might favour deals in territories outside the UK to enter and grow in Europe as the number of targets here shrinks.

That is the view of M&A advisor Marshberry, which today published its European Insurance Distribution market report, made up of distribution data across the 27 EU countries, as well as the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Normal path

Michel Schaft, Marshberry’s Europe managing director, told Insurance Age: “The normal path of [US brokers] having to go through the UK first is no longer true. You might start the journey in the Netherlands or Germany, other