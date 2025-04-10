Clear buys London-based broker

Clear Group has added London-based broker Moore Robinson to its UK retail arm.

Established in 1987, Moore Robinson is an independent specialist broker with experience in placing and managing property portfolios and construction projects for property investors, developers and managing agents, both large and small.

The team also provides insurance solutions for high net worth clients.

