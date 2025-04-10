Insurance Age

Brokers appetite for AI growing but split on automated vs in person underwriting

    By Rosie Simms

More than four out of five brokers said they would be interested or very interested in enhancing their operations with digital or automated processes, an increase of 15% since 2022, according to research by Aviva.

In Aviva’s 2025 Broker Barometer survey, brokers said they wanted to use the new technology to improve customer experience and to capitalise on growth ambitions.

Of those brokers that expressed an interest, ‘improving customer service’ and ‘gaining a competitive advantage’ were the most popular reasons given (52%), followed by ‘increasing new business’ (40%).

By collaborating with our brokers to integrate technology, we can continue to deliver a better, faster service to our customers. For example

Newbie News: Taurus Risk

Thomas Beckett, co-founder of Taurus Risk, tells Insurance Age how he started the business and how he aims to grow the broker and find its niche.

Biba launches MGA capacity guide

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a guide to help its members access the capacity of managing general agents, in response to member demand.

