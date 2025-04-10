Brokers appetite for AI growing but split on automated vs in person underwriting

More than four out of five brokers said they would be interested or very interested in enhancing their operations with digital or automated processes, an increase of 15% since 2022, according to research by Aviva.

In Aviva’s 2025 Broker Barometer survey, brokers said they wanted to use the new technology to improve customer experience and to capitalise on growth ambitions.

Of those brokers that expressed an interest, ‘improving customer service’ and ‘gaining a competitive advantage’ were the most popular reasons given (52%), followed by ‘increasing new business’ (40%).

