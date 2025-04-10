Insurance Age

Allianz launches solar inspection service

ESG
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Allianz Engineering has launched an inspection service for solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, aimed at businesses and industrial sites.

The insurer explained regular inspections are becoming increasingly important as the UK ramps up its use of solar energy spurred by government incentives and growing public interest in sustainability.

The service extends the existing ‘Electrical Fixed Wiring Inspection’ to include regular checks and tests for solar PV systems. It can be used alone or alongside current wiring inspections offering flexibility to suit differing client needs.

As part of its 2030 clean power mission the UK government

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Newbie News: Taurus Risk

Thomas Beckett, co-founder of Taurus Risk, tells Insurance Age how he started the business and how he aims to grow the broker and find its niche.

Biba launches MGA capacity guide

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a guide to help its members access the capacity of managing general agents, in response to member demand.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: