Allianz launches solar inspection service

Allianz Engineering has launched an inspection service for solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, aimed at businesses and industrial sites.

The insurer explained regular inspections are becoming increasingly important as the UK ramps up its use of solar energy spurred by government incentives and growing public interest in sustainability.

The service extends the existing ‘Electrical Fixed Wiring Inspection’ to include regular checks and tests for solar PV systems. It can be used alone or alongside current wiring inspections offering flexibility to suit differing client needs.

As part of its 2030 clean power mission the UK government