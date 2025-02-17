Insurance Age

Miller hails organic growth as revenue hits £271m

James Hands, CEO, Miller
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Miller has reported total revenues of £271m for 2024, a 13% increase on the year before, as it placed $4bn (£3.18bn) of gross written premium into the market.

The specialist broker added the uptick in revenue (from £240m in 2023) was driven almost entirely by organic growth of 12% and that its retail specialty business now represented 30% of total revenue.

Group Ebitda margin remains in excess of 30%, even after significant investment in teams, technology and capabilities, Miller continued, noting it had added over 200 new joiners during 2024, with a total headcount now in excess of 1,100.

This included new products, capabilities and teams for real

