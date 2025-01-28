Circle expands again in 2024 financial year

Circle 1991, the holding company for Circle Insurance Services, grew turnover by 4.8% in the year ended 30 April 2024, a Companies House filing has revealed.

The document detailed that Circle 1991’s turnover reached £9.59m and also listed acquisition costs for its Coventry-headquartered Top 100 UK Broker.

Circle Insurance Services bought East Midlands-based Sherwin Insurance Services towards the end of the financial year on 8 March 2024.

We are confident that this move will bring significant benefits, allowing us to provide even greater support and service.

It said in September that: “This strategic acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to