Insurance Age

Circle expands again in 2024 financial year

Examine document
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Circle 1991, the holding company for Circle Insurance Services, grew turnover by 4.8% in the year ended 30 April 2024, a Companies House filing has revealed.

The document detailed that Circle 1991’s turnover reached £9.59m and also listed acquisition costs for its Coventry-headquartered Top 100 UK Broker.

Circle Insurance Services bought East Midlands-based Sherwin Insurance Services towards the end of the financial year on 8 March 2024.

We are confident that this move will bring significant benefits, allowing us to provide even greater support and service.

It said in September that: “This strategic acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

AIG expands Jon Hancock’s role

AIG has expanded former Lloyd’s and RSA leader Jon Hancock’s role, with additional responsibilities in global personal lines, as it reorganised into three segments.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: