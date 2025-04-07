Insurance Age

Partners& rebrands Scottish broker MacDonald Group

Scotland flag
    • By Rosie Simms

Scottish broker MacDonald Group is rebranding to Partners& following its acquisition in 2022.

That deal saw Partners& entry into the Scottish market. Since the acquisition, the MacDonald Group has grown by over 70% by providing specialist business insurance, personal insurance and claims management advice to small, medium and large clients across a range of sectors from distilleries and hospitality to engineering and construction.

Joining Partners& brought further expertise to the group, including employee benefits and business protection, it claimed.

Founded in 1978, the broker is led by

