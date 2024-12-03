Insurance Age

Allianz Commercial appoints regional head of multinational as Hegel promoted

    • By Rosie Simms

Allie Chadwick has been named regional head of multinational in the UK at Allianz Commercial, effective immediately.

She succeeds Kevin Hegel who has been promoted to global head of network management and governance.

Chadwick, pictured, will oversee the multinational team and manage all servicing aspects of Allianz Commercial’s global multinational accounts in the UK.

Based in London, she will report to Guy Money, global head of multinational. Chadwick has more than 15 years of industry experience, with six of those spent at Allianz.

Money said: “I’m delighted to appoint Allie to this role. Well known to

