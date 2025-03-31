Brunel Insurance Brokers in North Devon broker deal

Brunel Insurance Brokers has snapped up the renewal rights of John Walker Insurance.

Based in North Devon, JWI was founded in 1980 and services around 1,700 clients across commercial and personal lines insurance.

Managing director David Walker, whose father set up the business, Jane Rampling and two staff members join Brunel.

The acquisition also adds an office in South Molton, bringing Brunel’s footprint to eight locations across the UK.

Brunel previously bought the renewal rights to

& General