Joel Markham to lead schemes at Axa as Head exits

Joel Markham has been promoted to Axa Commercial’s director of schemes, delegated authorities, financial lines and speciality, Insurance Age can reveal.

In a LinkedIn post last week, Markham announced he had been appointed to the role. He said: “I am really excited to have been asked to lead Axa Broker UK schemes and delegated authorities (SDA) business.

“The team and business are in great shape, and I am very thankful for the opportunity and it’s great to have the backing of the SDA leadership team, SDA colleagues and ExCom.”

Effective from 1 January, Markham, now reports to Mike Crane, Axa’s new SME and speciality director.

Markham was head of