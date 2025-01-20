Insurance Age

Joel Markham to lead schemes at Axa as Head exits

Gary Head
    • By Rosie Simms

Joel Markham has been promoted to Axa Commercial’s director of schemes, delegated authorities, financial lines and speciality, Insurance Age can reveal.

In a LinkedIn post last week, Markham announced he had been appointed to the role. He said: “I am really excited to have been asked to lead Axa Broker UK schemes and delegated authorities (SDA) business. 

“The team and business are in great shape, and I am very thankful for the opportunity and it’s great to have the backing of the SDA leadership team, SDA colleagues and ExCom.”

Effective from 1 January, Markham, now reports to Mike Crane, Axa’s new SME and speciality director.

Markham was head of

