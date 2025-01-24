Insurance Age

Allianz names Phuong Ly as UK commercial lead after Côté departure

Phuong Ly Allianz Commercial
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Allianz Commercial has appointed Phuong Ly from Allianz Australia as managing director for the UK, starting in the post on 3 April succeeding Nadia Côté who left for RSA last year.

Côté had been in the Allianz Commercial role since May 2023, after the new trading arm was created featuring an integrated approach for Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and mid-sized country-based accounts.

Following her exit in November Nick Hobbs, chief distribution officer, assumed day-to-day responsibilities for the Allianz UK Commercial elements of the role. Luke Baker, UK head of liability, became interim for the AGCS UK elements, including AGCS UK branch manager responsibilities. The

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Home insurance premiums drop 2.2%

The average quoted price of home insurance fell by 2.2% in the last three months of 2024, according to the latest research from Consumer Intelligence.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: