Allianz names Phuong Ly as UK commercial lead after Côté departure

Allianz Commercial has appointed Phuong Ly from Allianz Australia as managing director for the UK, starting in the post on 3 April succeeding Nadia Côté who left for RSA last year.

Côté had been in the Allianz Commercial role since May 2023, after the new trading arm was created featuring an integrated approach for Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and mid-sized country-based accounts.

Following her exit in November Nick Hobbs, chief distribution officer, assumed day-to-day responsibilities for the Allianz UK Commercial elements of the role. Luke Baker, UK head of liability, became interim for the AGCS UK elements, including AGCS UK branch manager responsibilities. The