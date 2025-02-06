Insurance Age

Allianz UK ‘lucky’ to have Phuong Ly, according to Australian insurance specialists

Phuong Ly Allianz Commercial
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Australian insurance experts are positive on Allianz Commercial UK’s recent appointment of Phuong Ly telling Insurance Age he is a “great addition”.

Allianz Commercial announced last month that Ly, pictured, from Allianz Australia, would be coming over as managing director for the UK starting 3 April. He succeeds Nadia Côté who left for RSA last year.

Nick Harris has had 14 years of experience in the Australian market, including as CEO of Marsh’s Pacific division, leading operations and trading in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.

Harris moved to be CEO of Gallagher’s UK & Ireland retail division last year taking up the post

