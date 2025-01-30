Insurance Age

Chubb brings Houston from US to lead new UK commercial insurance division

Andy Houston, head of UK commercial insurance at Chubb.
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Chubb has appointed Andy Houston as head of UK commercial insurance, moving from the USA to take up the role next month.

Houston, pictured, has been with Chubb for more than 17 years across two stints.

He worked for the insurer for over a decade before joining Zurich North America in July 2016. After a year with Zurich he returned to Chubb, where he was most recently vice president and Southwest region commercial insurance manager in North America.

RelatedPeople Moves Round-up: 21-28 October 2019 

Keep track of the most recent market moves.

Houston will be based in London and report to Mark Roberts, division president

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Blog: The compliance threat to M&A

Jill Hambley, managing director of Insurance Compliance Solutions, tackles the compliance basics smaller brokers must keep front of mind before listing a business for a potential sale to make sure any deal doesn’t end up on the scrapheap.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: