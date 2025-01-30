Chubb brings Houston from US to lead new UK commercial insurance division

Chubb has appointed Andy Houston as head of UK commercial insurance, moving from the USA to take up the role next month.

Houston, pictured, has been with Chubb for more than 17 years across two stints.

He worked for the insurer for over a decade before joining Zurich North America in July 2016. After a year with Zurich he returned to Chubb, where he was most recently vice president and Southwest region commercial insurance manager in North America.

Houston will be based in London and report to Mark Roberts, division president