Meet the MGA: MX Underwriting

Ian Cook, managing director at MX Underwriting, explains why he believes MGAs are not suffering a capacity crunch, and outlines plans to write in excess of £200m GWP in 2025 and add to MX’s product range and capability.

How did MX Underwriting come to fruition and what were the component businesses that helped create it?

Specialist Risk Group was launched in 2020, having identified a gap in the market for a people- and culture-focused specialist insurance business. From the beginning, we believed there was no greater demonstration of specialism than being trusted with the pen by our insurance partners, therefore, launching our own MGA was always a priority.

MX was officially launched in December 2021