Allianz planning new regional broker office in 2025, says Holmes

Allianz has plans for a new branch in 2025, UK CEO Colm Holmes told Insurance Age, as he highlighted the provider’s commitment to regional underwriting.

“It is something we continually look at; we continuously talk to brokers and are very much committed to a regional broker and underwriting strategy,” Holmes, pictured, said.

“We want our underwriters to be where our broker partners and customers are. To the extent that we see a need to open new underwriting offices, we will certainly do that.”

While he declined to name the location or put a timeline on the opening, he indicated it may not be the only one.

“One currently planned and potentially more