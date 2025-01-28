Insurance Age

AIG expands Jon Hancock’s role

Jon Hancock
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

AIG has expanded former Lloyd’s and RSA leader Jon Hancock’s role, with additional responsibilities in global personal lines, as it reorganised into three segments.

Hancock joined AIG in mid-2020 as CEO of international general insurance. He became CEO of international insurance – which included AIG’s underwriting, distribution and business teams across the UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan, Asia Pacific and Latin America – in January 2024.

Prior to AIG, he spent three and a half years at Lloyd’s as performance management director, and before this 26 years at RSA, latterly as managing director of UK commercial lines.

The new structure for AIG

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: