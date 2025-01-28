AIG expands Jon Hancock’s role

AIG has expanded former Lloyd’s and RSA leader Jon Hancock’s role, with additional responsibilities in global personal lines, as it reorganised into three segments.

Hancock joined AIG in mid-2020 as CEO of international general insurance. He became CEO of international insurance – which included AIG’s underwriting, distribution and business teams across the UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan, Asia Pacific and Latin America – in January 2024.

Prior to AIG, he spent three and a half years at Lloyd’s as performance management director, and before this 26 years at RSA, latterly as managing director of UK commercial lines.

The new structure for AIG