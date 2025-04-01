Insurance Age

Law firm warns brokers clock is ticking for Covid-19 BI claims

clock-waters1017
Fenchurch Law has warned brokers to make sure clients file any Covid-19 business interruption claims now, before they are time-barred.

The legal experts highlighted the limitation period for such claims will expire in March 2026, meaning affected businesses have less than a year to act.

Brokers need to act now to give their clients the best chance of success, the specialists urged.

During the last five years, we’ve fought for clients to get a fair outcome from their insurers. Though the pandemic was unprecedented, insurance policy wordings should be fair, proportionate and transparent, and we have found time and time again, that

