Arron Banks slams Green ‘wokery’ and ‘finished’ Tories as he announces mayoral tilt

Somerset Bridge and Brightside founder Arron Banks has been confirmed as the Reform UK party mayoral candidate for the West of England.

Banks, pictured, sold the Bristol-based MGA and broking business Somerset Bridge, which was formerly known as Eldon Insurance and included the motor specialist GoSkippy brand, to the Arch Capital Group in 2021 for a rumoured £100m.

Before that, he was one of the co-founders of Bristol head-quartered broking group Brightside alongside John Gannon, and Paul Chase-Gardener, acting as CEO until his departure in 2012. He was replaced by Martyn Holman.

RelatedArch Re buys Somerset Bridge Brightside