Insurance Age

Arron Banks slams Green ‘wokery’ and ‘finished’ Tories as he announces mayoral tilt

Arron Banks Brightside
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Somerset Bridge and Brightside founder Arron Banks has been confirmed as the Reform UK party mayoral candidate for the West of England.

Banks, pictured, sold the Bristol-based MGA and broking business Somerset Bridge, which was formerly known as Eldon Insurance and included the motor specialist GoSkippy brand, to the Arch Capital Group in 2021 for a rumoured £100m.

Before that, he was one of the co-founders of Bristol head-quartered broking group Brightside alongside John Gannon, and Paul Chase-Gardener, acting as CEO until his departure in 2012. He was replaced by Martyn Holman.

