Brown & Brown acquires firm from fellow top 100 UK broker

Brown & Brown has purchased commercial motor insurance specialist BCM Acquisitions, trading as 1st UK Broking.

The Sunderland based broker was established in 2014 by managing director Stuart Crosby. He will continue to lead the business following the completion of the acquisition.

All existing staff will remain with the business, and operations will continue from the current Sunderland office.

The business was previously majority owned (75%) by fellow top 100 UK broker iRevolution Group, and had been looking to open a second office in Stoke.

1st UK Broking specialises in fleet insurance and provides a range

