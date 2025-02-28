Allianz UK boosts GWP in 2024 as operating profit up 52%

Allianz UK has reported a 5.5% rise in total business volume last year to £4.66bn with profit surging ahead.

The growth, measuring premium received for both insurance and non-insurance operations, has followed topping £4bn of premium for the first time in 2023.

Operating profit rose 52% to £367.8m in 2024 as the combined operating ratio improved year-on-year from 96.9% to 95%.

In commercial lines, excluding the engineering business, the COR came in at 95.4% with £1.47bn of premium.

These results were achieved despite a continuing backdrop of higher claims costs and softening market conditions

According to