Ogden completes exec team with Godwin as COO for UK & Ireland at HDI

Geoff Godwin, chief operating officer for the UK and Ireland at HDI Global
HDI Global has appointed Geoff Godwin from AIG as chief operating officer reporting to Stephanie Ogden, CEO for UK and Ireland.

Ogden’s promotion was announced last June. She took on responsibility for commercial and specialty business as the new CEO on 1 September revealing her UK and Ireland executive team the same month.

The provider confirmed at the time that it was recruiting for a COO and chief claims officer to finalise the executive team.

Tom Major was subsequently recruited from Allianz as CCO to start in the post this month.

Godwin, pictured, brings 32 years of industry experience to the COO job with his

