Insurance Age

Allianz Commercial appoints CUO and CTO

Adam Lloyd
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Allianz UK has appointed Adam Lloyd from Allianz Australia as chief underwriting officer in Allianz Commercial and promoted Claire Buck to the newly created role of chief technical officer for the division.

Both will report to incoming managing director for Allianz Commercial in the UK, Phuong Ly, who is switching across from Australia to start in the post on 1 April.

RelatedAllianz names Phuong Ly as UK commercial lead after Côté departure Simon McGinn builds Dual team with Allianz’s Catherine Dixon as CUO Allianz appoints commercial lines pricing lead 

Lloyd, pictured, has been with Allianz Australia for over 15 years, most recently working on portfolio strategy and underwriting governance.

He

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Experts hail proportionate regulation in FCA five-year strategy

The Financial Conduct Authority’s strategic plan for 2025-2030 is “expansive and broad”, but the initial impression is positive, “particularly on the noises the FCA has made around proportionate regulation”, according to Jill Hambley, managing director at Insurance Compliance Services.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: