Allianz Commercial appoints CUO and CTO

Allianz UK has appointed Adam Lloyd from Allianz Australia as chief underwriting officer in Allianz Commercial and promoted Claire Buck to the newly created role of chief technical officer for the division.

Both will report to incoming managing director for Allianz Commercial in the UK, Phuong Ly, who is switching across from Australia to start in the post on 1 April.

Lloyd, pictured, has been with Allianz Australia for over 15 years, most recently working on portfolio strategy and underwriting governance.

He