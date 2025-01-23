Insurance Age

Allianz UK names Cox as chief claims officer in team merger

new-job-1
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Allianz UK has appointed Matt Cox to the newly created role of chief claims officer as it brings together the commercial and personal claims teams.

He will be responsible for leading the claims function across Allianz UK; however, the insurer highlighted that Allianz Commercial’s large corporate and specialty claims function will continue to be managed and operate separately.

As part of the move, revealed by sister title Insurance Post, Cox will take up the post on 3 February, switching from being Allianz UK’s chief audit officer.

Cox will report to Allianz UK CEO Colm Holmes and stay on the Allianz UK Executive Committee.

United

Allianz did

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: