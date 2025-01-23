Allianz UK names Cox as chief claims officer in team merger

Allianz UK has appointed Matt Cox to the newly created role of chief claims officer as it brings together the commercial and personal claims teams.

He will be responsible for leading the claims function across Allianz UK; however, the insurer highlighted that Allianz Commercial’s large corporate and specialty claims function will continue to be managed and operate separately.

As part of the move, revealed by sister title Insurance Post, Cox will take up the post on 3 February, switching from being Allianz UK’s chief audit officer.

Cox will report to Allianz UK CEO Colm Holmes and stay on the Allianz UK Executive Committee.

United

Allianz did