Allianz UK names Cox as chief claims officer in team merger
Allianz UK has appointed Matt Cox to the newly created role of chief claims officer as it brings together the commercial and personal claims teams.
He will be responsible for leading the claims function across Allianz UK; however, the insurer highlighted that Allianz Commercial’s large corporate and specialty claims function will continue to be managed and operate separately.
As part of the move, revealed by sister title Insurance Post, Cox will take up the post on 3 February, switching from being Allianz UK’s chief audit officer.
Cox will report to Allianz UK CEO Colm Holmes and stay on the Allianz UK Executive Committee.United
Allianz did
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
SRG doubles headcount and gets new investor with “transformative” acquisition
Specialist Risk Group has expanded into mainland Europe with the acquisition of German broker Ecclesia’s assets in Belgium and the Netherlands.
PIB files employment lawsuit against Howden
PIB Group and its managing general agent Acquinex have filed legal proceedings against Howden Group, Dual International, and four individuals in the High Court.
FCA issues restrictions on Scottish broker because of personal lines premium concerns
The Financial Conduct Authority has taken action to stop Arthur Temlett, trading as Abacus Insurance Consultants, from carrying out any regulated activities, including acting as an insurance broker.
Rawlinson promoted as Donaldson exits Markerstudy for Ardonagh
Markerstudy Distribution CEO Ian Donaldson has left to rejoin Ardonagh with Emma Rawlinson promoted as his successor, eight months after the £1.2bn personal lines acquisition completed.
Biba service tops 40,000 at five-year signposting anniversary
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s signposting service has received 41,330 enquiries from people with pre-existing medical conditions and disabilities seeking protection insurance, the trade body has confirmed.
Ardonagh Advisory to be renamed Everywhen with Towergate brand set to exit
Ardonagh Advisory will change its name to Everywhen this year, Insurance Age can reveal, with client facing brands including Towergate set to switch in a second phase moving into 2026.
Pen boosts capacity with QBE in £420m deal package
Pen Underwriting has extended its partnership with QBE in the UK and Ireland, renewing capacity for public authority risks as well as the hazardous goods and environmental industries.
Flood Re targets Scotland in resilience drive
Flood Re is targeting Scotland, promoting property-level flood resilience and aiming to help communities better prepare for future flooding events.