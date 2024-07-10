Interview: Nick Hobbs, Allianz Commercial

After the hardest but most energising 12 months of his career, Allianz Commercial’s chief distribution officer Nick Hobbs celebrates the insurer’s expanded appetite as he looks to bring even more quotes and solutions to brokers.

Hobbs, pictured, took up the role in June last year as revealed by Insurance Age.

Promoted to the newly created post (see CV box, right) he leads all aspects of distribution encompassing large-corp, specialty, mid-corp, digital/SME and engineering inspection.

It followed the creation of Allianz Commercial, led in the UK by Nadia Côté, featuring an integrated approach for Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and mid-sized country-based accounts.

Hobbs had a particular advantage in the dovetailing