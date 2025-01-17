Insurance Age

Hiscox HNW head Holmes exiting for new broker role

Nicola Holmes
Nicola Holmes, the head of broker in Hiscox’s art and private clients division, is to depart the business to pursue a new opportunity at an as yet unnamed intermediary, Insurance Age can reveal.

Holmes, pictured, took up the APC role in May 2023, having previously been Colchester branch manager from January 2021. 

She joined Hiscox in February 2007 as a scheme analyst and has had a number of roles within the insurer, including schemes manager, underwriting centre manager and regional manager – Manchester.

In September 2023, Hiscox UK CEO Jon Dye praised the work she was doing, saying Holmes “is very well known in the broker community, has lots of energy and absolutely understands the

