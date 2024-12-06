US insurance group looks to sign up MGA partners after UK arm gets PRA nod
US specialty insurer Fortega has received approval to establish Fortegra Insurance Company UK.
The Prudential Regulation Authority granted Florida-headquartered Fortegra approval to establish the new subsidiary in the United Kingdom, effective November 29, 2024.
Fortega described the move as a “milestone” that “enables Fortegra to significantly expand its specialty insurance underwriting services throughout the UK”.
Fortegra is a leader in the market, highly regarded for its innovative solutions, strict underwriting standards, and outcome driven approach.
A specialist at working with
More on Commercial
No change to Premium Credit disclosure arrangements
Premium Credit is not asking distribution partners to make any changes to existing customer journeys after reviewing the implications of a legal ruling for commission disclosure in motor finance.
Review of the Year 2024: Collegiate’s Richard Turnball
Collegiate managing director Richard Turnbull expresses disappointment with the return of the ‘pay-to-play’ model in broking, surprise at Aon’s acquisition of Griffith & Armour and considers whether 2024 was the ‘era of repeating past mistakes’.
Review of the year 2024: Brown & Brown’s Sime
Chris Sime, group markets director at Brown & Brown Europe, predicts a UK consolidator could get taken out by a US broker, wonders why buyers continue to pay multiples on unrealistic Ebitda projections and mulls what a Blanc/Winslow reunion might look like.
Interview: Nikki Lidster, Zurich
Nikki Lidster sets out her promises to brokers having taken up the post of head of SME and trading at Zurich earlier this year.
RSA targets writing to brokers in January on commission as NIG integration progresses
RSA will have harmonised its baseline commission tables by the end of this year, according to Laura Fox, distribution development director, in the latest integration webinar after the deal for NIG.
AbbeyAutoline buys Coleraine-based Wallace Insurance Brokers
AbbeyAutoline has bought the customer book of business of fellow Northern Ireland firm Wallace Insurance Brokers in its third deal of the year.
Capacity to dominate PI market trends in 2025 as report outlines rate decline
Professional indemnity rates have fallen at a speed that has surprised many, according to the fourth edition of the UK PI Market report from law firm, Clyde & Co.
Brown & Brown adds to PCG buying employee benefits specialists Drewberry
Brown & Brown Europe has bought Drewberry adding another employee benefits specialist to Premier Choice Group.