US insurance group looks to sign up MGA partners after UK arm gets PRA nod

us uk fintech
Getty Images
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

US specialty insurer Fortega has received approval to establish Fortegra Insurance Company UK.

The Prudential Regulation Authority granted Florida-headquartered Fortegra approval to establish the new subsidiary in the United Kingdom, effective November 29, 2024.

Fortega described the move as a “milestone” that “enables Fortegra to significantly expand its specialty insurance underwriting services throughout the UK”.

Fortegra is a leader in the market, highly regarded for its innovative solutions, strict underwriting standards, and outcome driven approach.

A specialist at working with

