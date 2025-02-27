Insurance Age

Ageas UK premiums up 21% in 2024 to €1.85bn

euros-2
Ageas grew UK premiums by 21% last year to €1.85bn (£1.52bn), driven by expanding the customer base and premium rate in motor, its parent has confirmed.

The Belgium-headquartered group did not provide a breakdown of UK figures.

However the European division, which includes the UK but not Belgium, had an improved combined operating ratio of 94.8%, from 95.9% in 2023, with Ageas highlighting: “The strong improvement compared to last year was mainly the result of a strong technical performance in the UK.”

The unit’s non-life operating result also strengthened year-on-year by €35m to €119m, with Ageas again citing the “sizeable increase compared to

