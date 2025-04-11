Ex-Acromas CEO among senior Pikl hires

Pikl, the vacation rental specialist, has recruited former Acromas Insurance CEO Steve McGuinness as its chief operating officer and Canopius veteran James Everett as its chief underwriting officer.

This insurtech intermediary notes the appointments are part of a “strategic move to strengthen the leadership team to execute Pikl’s growth plans following the successful launch in 2023 of its B2B business for the short-term rental market”. Both are new roles.

McGuinness, pictured, has previous executive and leadership experience at Saga, Auto & General, Chubb and RBS. He was most recently interim head of commercial vehicle at Simply Business according to Linkedin.

Pikl said he will lead the