Ex-Acromas CEO among senior Pikl hires
Pikl, the vacation rental specialist, has recruited former Acromas Insurance CEO Steve McGuinness as its chief operating officer and Canopius veteran James Everett as its chief underwriting officer.
This insurtech intermediary notes the appointments are part of a “strategic move to strengthen the leadership team to execute Pikl’s growth plans following the successful launch in 2023 of its B2B business for the short-term rental market”. Both are new roles.
McGuinness, pictured, has previous executive and leadership experience at Saga, Auto & General, Chubb and RBS. He was most recently interim head of commercial vehicle at Simply Business according to Linkedin.
Pikl said he will lead the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
What ramifications could an FCA ‘whistleblower’ case have for the broking sector?
As an employment tribunal considers the case of a Financial Conduct Authority whistleblower claiming unfair dismissal; Karen Jackson, solicitor and founder-CEO of didlaw, unpicks the possible implications for insurance broking staff thinking of making their own allegations.
People Moves 7 – 11 April 2025
Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.
Rathi reappointed FCA CEO
The Treasury has announced the reappointment of Nikhil Rathi as chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority for a second term.
Ex-Zurich/RSA CEO Lewis appointed MGA chair
Managing general agent Arkel has appointed former Zurich and RSA CEO Steve Lewis as chairman, effective immediately.
NIC rises and Payrolling of Benefits - challenges and opportunities for insurance brokers
In the final part of a series on the fallout from the 2024 Budget, PKF Littlejohn’s Liam Condron looks at the rise in employer National Insurance Contributions and introduction of the Mandatory Payrolling of Benefits regime, and analyses what these changes mean for insurance intermediaries.
Ex-Erskine Murray boss takes MGA NED role
The former Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers owner and CEO Tom Bartleet has been appointed to non-executive director at MGA Qlaims.
Former broking CEO Fairchild takes new M&A role
Former Broker Network and Applied Systems Europe CEO Andy Fairchild has joined IDEX Consulting to lead the business’ M&A division.
People Moves: 31 March – 4 April 2025
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.