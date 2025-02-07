People Moves: 3 – 7 February 2025
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Featuring: Specialty MGA, Onda, Carrow Insurance, CII, Dual, Markerstudy and FOS.Specialty MGA adds senior underwriter
Sam Hui has been appointed senior underwriter for onshore construction and energy at Specialty MGA.
With over 30 years’ experience of construction and energy underwriting, he previously worked at Advent Syndicate 780.
In the role he will have oversight of onshore construction including single projects and annual facilities for owners, project sponsors and contractors. He will also
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Allianz UK ‘lucky’ to have Phuong Ly, according to Australian insurance specialists
Australian insurance experts are positive on Allianz Commercial UK’s recent appointment of Phuong Ly telling Insurance Age he is a “great addition”.
Pen promotes Breslin to lead new commercial arm as Webb retires
Pen Underwriting has announced a restructure following the decision by Richard Webb, MD of UK Financial Lines and Specialty Liability, to retire in June this year.
New Arch UK MD bolsters regional division
Arch has made four senior promotions to new regional manager roles across the UK reporting to Mike Bottle, managing director of its UK Regional Division.
TMHCC hands Heath new distribution head remit
Tokio Marine HCC has promoted its head of delegated property Stuart Heath to the role of head of distribution – International.
Ogden completes exec team with Godwin as COO for UK & Ireland at HDI
HDI Global has appointed Geoff Godwin from AIG as chief operating officer reporting to Stephanie Ogden, CEO for UK and Ireland.
Schemes growth planned as Brokerbility MD Dunn given group role at Clear
Brokerbility managing director John Dunn has been handed a new broader remit as part of the parent Clear Group’s efforts to grow its schemes business.
Hiscox hires from rival to launch new FI offering
Hiscox has launched a new financial institutions offering, headed up by Joe Dearsley who has joined from Liberty Specialty Markets.
David Enoch retires from NIG and RSA
David Enoch, distribution and proposition director at RSA, is retiring after five years at the insurer and NIG during his 40 years in the financial services industry.