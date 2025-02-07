People Moves: 3 – 7 February 2025

Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Specialty MGA, Onda, Carrow Insurance, CII, Dual, Markerstudy and FOS.

Specialty MGA adds senior underwriter

Sam Hui has been appointed senior underwriter for onshore construction and energy at Specialty MGA.

With over 30 years’ experience of construction and energy underwriting, he previously worked at Advent Syndicate 780.

In the role he will have oversight of onshore construction including single projects and annual facilities for owners, project sponsors and contractors. He will also