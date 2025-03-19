Meet the MGA: Aspect

Following its recent brand refresh Oli Williamson, co-founder and chief underwriter, explains how Aspect is seeking to expand its core mid-corporate market offering into new areas such as terrorism and cyber – with an eye very much on how it can leverage technology to improve decision-making.

What attracted you to start up your own MGA?

Starting our own MGA was driven by a combination of market need, innovation, and a desire to make a real impact in the insurance space.

We identified a significant gap in the market where mid-market risks were being underserved due to Lloyd’s increasing minimum premiums. Many businesses that once had access to quality coverage were now struggling to secure insurance – or worse, had become uninsurable.

This presented an opportunity to do things