TBIG broker nears £10m with latest acquisition

The Broker Investment Group has secured its second deal of 2025.

The latest deal sees the arrival of Andrew Powell (with his book of business worth £1m GWP) and a new branch opening in Stratford Upon Avon under the auspices of Midlands based The Needham Group.

Needham Insurance Services – part of the Needham Group and backed by TBIG – has grown its regional presence in the Midlands and in recent years has acquired Baldersons Insurance, PJ Insurance and Corporate Insurance Solutions.

£10m GWP

The latest deal sees The Needham Group’s GWP approach the £10m GWP mark