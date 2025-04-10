TBIG broker nears £10m with latest acquisition
The Broker Investment Group has secured its second deal of 2025.
The latest deal sees the arrival of Andrew Powell (with his book of business worth £1m GWP) and a new branch opening in Stratford Upon Avon under the auspices of Midlands based The Needham Group.
Needham Insurance Services – part of the Needham Group and backed by TBIG – has grown its regional presence in the Midlands and in recent years has acquired Baldersons Insurance, PJ Insurance and Corporate Insurance Solutions.£10m GWP
The latest deal sees The Needham Group’s GWP approach the £10m GWP mark
More on Broker
Brokers appetite for AI growing but split on automated vs in person underwriting
More than four out of five brokers said they would be interested or very interested in enhancing their operations with digital or automated processes, an increase of 15% since 2022, according to research by Aviva.
Clear buys London-based broker
Clear Group has added London-based broker Moore Robinson to its UK retail arm.
Newbie News: Taurus Risk
Thomas Beckett, co-founder of Taurus Risk, tells Insurance Age how he started the business and how he aims to grow the broker and find its niche.
Biba launches MGA capacity guide
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a guide to help its members access the capacity of managing general agents, in response to member demand.
Saga unveils broking and underwriting results ahead of Ageas deal completion
Saga’s insurance broking arm reported a total earned underlying profit before tax of £14.4m in 2024 (2023: £39.8m) in its final full year results before it completes a new distribution partnership with Ageas.
Fairchild: broker deal slowdown highlights need for “fresh approach” to M&A
The mooted decline in broker merger and acquisition activity in the UK means it is the right time to introduce a new approach to deal-making.
NIC rises and Payrolling of Benefits - challenges and opportunities for insurance brokers
In the final part of a series on the fallout from the 2024 Budget, PKF Littlejohn’s Liam Condron looks at the rise in employer National Insurance Contributions and introduction of the Mandatory Payrolling of Benefits regime, and analyses what these changes mean for insurance intermediaries.
Thomas Carroll expands into ‘underserved’ Bristol with new office
Thomas Carroll is set to open its first office in Bristol on 1 May, headed up by Thomas regional director Scott Levett.