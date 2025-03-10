PIB CEO hails ‘milestone’ as it buys MGA

PIB Group has acquired specialist litigation insurance managing general agent Litica.

Litica was created in London in 2019 by co-founding directors Stephen Bolster and Steve Ruffle. The MGA specialises in a range of insurance-backed solutions for private and corporate clients involved in litigation or arbitration.

It has since expanded its operations to Australia, the US and Germany. The firm claims to have a large panel of insurer backers and is a Lloyd’s coverholder, which “enables [it] to underwrite a range of complex and high value litigation types”.

The takeover marks the