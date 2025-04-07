MGA expands appetite for contractors to include builders, plant and skip hirers

Speciality insurance managing general agent Fiducia has expanded its risk appetite for combined liabilities insurance to include a range of new broker contractor clients.

Backed by A-rated capacity from a ‘leading UK insurer’, Leeds-based Fiducia can now provide cover for a range of contractors including builders, groundworkers, plant hirers, skip hirers as well as contractors for electrics, plumbing, heating and ventilation.

We’re looking forward to working with our broking partners who have existing clients and business due for renewal in the trades we can now support or who are exploring new market opportunities.

The MGA said the expanded risk appetite follows