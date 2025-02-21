Prestige becomes preferred non-standard household partner for Ardonagh Advisory

Specialist managing general agent Prestige Underwriting has entered a strategic partnership with Ardonagh Advisory. First revealed by sister title Insurance Post, Prestige has become the preferred non-standard household partner for the likes of Bravo Networks, Ethos Broking, and Towergate. Through Ardonagh Advisory’s distribution channels, brokers will gain access to Prestige’s range of products, including coverall non-standard household insurance, short-term unoccupied property insurance, thatched home insurance, non-standard commercial vehicle cover, and non-standard motor insurance. The MGA claimed the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy. If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk