Blog: Measure twice, cut once – how suitable is online distribution for D&O risks?
Online portals are a key element of streamlining insurance distribution, but they can present challenges as well as opportunities in affording clients effective D&O cover, asserts Craig Watson, underwriter, UK regional market, Kayzen Specialty.
Submissions for directors’ and officers’ quotations have increased in recent months, driven by uncertainty around the economic climate and the continuing impact of inflation on costs, growing regulatory pressures and the introduction of new taxation rules at the beginning of the next financial year.
D&O can be a hard sell for the insurance sector, particularly with smaller businesses where the cost/benefit ratio of every expense must be carefully weighed up.
At the same time, D&O insurers are
News analysis: What does Aviva’s commission flex move mean for brokers and their customers?
In February, Aviva told brokers using e-trading platforms Fast Trade and Acturis E-Trade that they could set their own commission rates within set parameters of between 0% and 35%. Saxon East explores what this move means for brokers, their customers and the wider SME market.
SSP completes 18-month cloud migration at £3m cost
SSP Broker has completed its cloud migration of more than 400 brokers after 18 months, costing the software house £3m.
The stats: Q4 2024 - Premium growth continues, but at a slower pace
The Acturis Commercial Broking Index reveals further premium increases at the end of the year, but experts predict the market is set for softening in 2025. Ida Axling reports.
Open GI parent reports loss in run-up to Ares investment
OM Bidco, Open GI’s parent company, has reported a loss after tax of £30.13m for the year to 31 May 2024, the final full financial year before Ares Management’s takeover and an improvement on a loss of £38.48m in 2023.
Aviva gives e-trade brokers commission flex up to 35%
Aviva has written to brokers that use its own e-trading platform Fast Trade – as well as Acturis E-Trade – telling them they can set their own commission rates within set parameters, Insurance Age has learned.
Open GI grows sales to over £60m as investment in digital also rises
Open GI increased revenue by 5.1% to £61.7m in the year to 31 May 2024, as it invested a total of £9.1m in developing its digital offerings.
Eaton Gate first MGA live on imarket
Managing general agent Eaton Gate has joined imarket and will be deploying its first product, tradespeople, through imarket to the Bravo Digital Trader platform in March.
Polaris eyeing up £500m GWP milestone for imarket in 2025, confirms Banga
“I don’t want to tempt fate, but on current trajectory, we should be getting close [to £500m GWP] by the end of 2025,” Polaris managing director Vivek Banga told Insurance Age.