Blog: Measure twice, cut once – how suitable is online distribution for D&O risks?

Online portals are a key element of streamlining insurance distribution, but they can present challenges as well as opportunities in affording clients effective D&O cover, asserts Craig Watson, underwriter, UK regional market, Kayzen Specialty.

Submissions for directors’ and officers’ quotations have increased in recent months, driven by uncertainty around the economic climate and the continuing impact of inflation on costs, growing regulatory pressures and the introduction of new taxation rules at the beginning of the next financial year.

D&O can be a hard sell for the insurance sector, particularly with smaller businesses where the cost/benefit ratio of every expense must be carefully weighed up.

At the same time, D&O insurers are