Insurance Age

Blog: Measure twice, cut once – how suitable is online distribution for D&O risks?

Craig Watson, Underwriter, UK Regional Market, Kayzen Specialty
    • Craig Watson, underwriter, UK regional market, Kayzen Specialty

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Online portals are a key element of streamlining insurance distribution, but they can present challenges as well as opportunities in affording clients effective D&O cover, asserts Craig Watson, underwriter, UK regional market, Kayzen Specialty.

Submissions for directors’ and officers’ quotations have increased in recent months, driven by uncertainty around the economic climate and the continuing impact of inflation on costs, growing regulatory pressures and the introduction of new taxation rules at the beginning of the next financial year.

D&O can be a hard sell for the insurance sector, particularly with smaller businesses where the cost/benefit ratio of every expense must be carefully weighed up.

At the same time, D&O insurers are

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on E-Trading

Eaton Gate first MGA live on imarket

Managing general agent Eaton Gate has joined imarket and will be deploying its first product, tradespeople, through imarket to the Bravo Digital Trader platform in March.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: