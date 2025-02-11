MGA Aspect expands in property with more products promised for brokers

High-hazards mid-market specialist managing general agent Aspect has rolled out a broader range of product capabilities and a brand refresh.

The MGA confirmed it can now underwrite property risks with a line size of up to £19m, far ahead of the £3m limit when it launched in 2023.

It also highlighted the availability of a combined offering with property owners’ liability in the UK and Ireland as it committed to having employers’ liability and public liability products next month.

