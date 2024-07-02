Meet the MGA: Rokstone

Ian Anson, MD of Rokstone, highlights talent that passes the ‘BBQ test’, an entrepreneurial culture and deep relationships with capacity providers as key to it achieving its goal of stretching the boundaries of what an MGA can offer.

Rokstone has come a long way since it came to market in 2016; what have been the most important landmarks over the last eight years in the UK?

Rokstone is now one of the largest and fastest-growing global (re)insurance MGAs, currently at $1.2bn (£950m) gross written premium.

We were very profitable from an early stage in our journey so we were fortunate to be able to invest without taking on any debt or external investment. We put in place a strategy designed to materially alter the dynamics of