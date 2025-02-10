Rokstone recruits Winsley from Howden as broker relationship boss

Managing general agent Rokstone has recruited Rob Winsley from Howden to take up the newly created role of capacity manager and broker relationship director.

The MGA, part of Aventum, confirmed Winsley spent just over 10 years at Howden developing his career from junior broker to director, and will join following completion of his notice period.

Winsley, pictured, will have oversight of distribution for Rokstone and be tasked with working across all lines and exploring new opportunities for growth.

