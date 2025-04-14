Brown & Brown buys SME broker

Brown & Brown (Europe) has bought Irvine Commercial Insurance Brokers in its third deal of the year.

The latest purchase sees it snap up the Kenilworth-based broker which specialises in insurance for local SMEs.

Founded in the early 2000s by directors John Townsley and Matthew Finch, Irvine Commercial’s range of products includes motor fleet, commercial combined, combined liability and contractors all risks.

The consolidator confirmed Townsley, Finch and all staff will continue to operate from their current location and report to James Birrell, regional managing director at Brown & Brown Europe.