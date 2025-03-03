Meet the MGA: Carrow Insurance

Looking to mend the disconnect between MGAs and carriers to get back to the ‘win-win situation’ where consistency and partnerships are a focus, Carrow Insurance will only write in product areas it has deep-seated expertise, CEO Ronan Conboy tells Jonathan Swift.

Having worked previously across corporates such as RSA, Chubb and AmTrust, what attracted you to start up your own MGA?

I spent 24 years with carriers, initially in underwriting, then business development, before becoming head of underwriting at AmTrust. That then evolved into a CEO role [AmTrust International], so I have seen many perspectives.

At AmTrust we established quite a few MGAs so I know what good and bad looks like in that world. It boils down to whether there is a disconnect in the