Ageas claims ‘number three’ UK personal lines position with £1.3bn Esure deal
Ageas has reached an agreement with Bain Capital to acquire Esure to create what it claims is the third largest UK personal lines player.
The group said the proposed transaction “is fully aligned with Ageas’s strategic priorities for M&A in Europe”.
It added it would increase its Ageas’s European markets presence through the acquisition of a controlled entity, reinforce its positioning in the UK, generate shareholder value from the realisation of synergies and enhance the cash generation of the group.
As demand for motor and home insurance grows, Ageas will be perfectly positioned to gain market share and become the insurer of
