RSA confirms rebrand to Intact
RSA will rebrand and change its trading name to Intact Insurance by the end of 2025.
RSA was bought by Intact in 2021.
RSA’s £520m purchase of Direct Line’s brokered commercial business – including renewal rights, brands NIG and FarmWeb, 800 employees, and systems – was agreed in September 2023, completing on 1 May 2024.
The insurer updated brokers in April 2024 the RSA and NIG brands would become one in 2025 but were undecided on the name.
Having brought RSA, NIG and FarmWeb together in 2024, we said we would move to one brand in the UKKen Norgrove, CEO of RSA UK and International
