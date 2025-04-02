MGA inks five-year capacity deal with Allianz Commercial

Managing general Agent Rokstone, part of the Aventum Group, has entered a five-year capacity arrangement with Allianz Commercial.

The deal expands the existing relationship between the pair standing at over four years, and will see the partners explore new opportunities with a particular focus on specialty business.

In 2023 Rokstone launched a sports and prize indemnity division with an exclusive facility from Allianz Commercial. The offering has the ability to write line sizes of more than $20m (£16m).

In May last year Allianz Commercial and Rokstone announced a collaborative effort introducing a $10m facility dedicated to