Ageas CEO Middle reassures brokers after Esure deal

Ageas will keep its focus on growing with brokers, CEO Ant Middle committed, as the Esure takeover creates a “balanced” portfolio with 50% of business still through the broking channel.

The £1.3bn purchase from Bain Capital was announced today.

“We will end up with a well-balanced business. The combination will create a business that is pretty much 50% focused on brokers and partnerships, and 50% on direct and price comparison websites,” Middle told Insurance Age.

“The deal in no way diminishes our desire to develop and grow with brokers. That is our heartland and long-held heritage. There is going to be no stepping off from our desire to support brokers and grow with them.”

